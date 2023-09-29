Carrie Underwood Has a 'Personal Bedazzler' on Staff for Her Concerts

Carrie Underwood is a country music powerhouse, and in the time since being crowned the American Idol winner back in 2005, the singer has also become a fashion icon. From hitting the red carpet for music events to taking the stage for her tours and current Reflection residency in Las Vegas, her blinged-out wardrobes have caught plenty of attention, and it seems there is one person in particular to thank for keeping those looks pristine: a bedazzler.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up, the Denim & Rhinestones singer was hilariously asked if she has her own personal bedazzler on staff. It turns out that Underwood does, the singer admitting that "this sounds ridiculous" and "this is one of those conversations where you're like, 'Stars, they're just like us.' No."

"Well, we do a lot, and I do a lot in Vegas. We have the Reflection show out there. And I feel like there's always something that needs either replacement rhinestones or things that are being fixed because I wore them on stage and stuff was falling off all over the place," Underwood explained. "So, we do have somebody that pretty much works all the time."

The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner went on to give plenty of credit to her bedazzler, admitting that it's not a job she could do herself. Underwood said, "Can you image? I could never be a rhinstoner because you just sit there and it's so tedious. You have to be very patient."

Underwood opened up about her personal bedazzler as she was on hand to promote Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition). Released on Sept. 22, the deluxe version of her 2022 ninth studio album features six new tracks, including "Out of That Truck," her brand-new song out today, "Take Me Out," a special live version of "She Don't Know," and "Drunk And Hungover," which was written by Nicolle Galyon, Hillary Lindsey, and Jordan Reynolds."

The deluxe version album released amid Underwood's ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre. Underwood recently extended her residency into 2024. Marking her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Underwood previously shared, "I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It's such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."