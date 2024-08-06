Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Marriage 'in Crisis,' Report Claims

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's fairytale romance may be fizzling out. After more than 14 years of marriage, those close to the couple reportedly fear they have "fallen out of love," with an In Touch Weekly source saying that the American Idol alum and her former NHL player husband are "at their breaking point."

"They're at their breaking point, and friends are worried the pair have fallen out of love," a source told In Touch of the couple, adding that Underwood and Fisher's friends "are also starting to fear the worst: that Carrie is getting tired of faking it. It's heartbreaking, but the marriage is clearly in crisis."

Although the couple has managed to keep up appearances in the past, per the source, fans have begun questioning their relationship status. The source noted that "they've been married for 14 years, but they haven't publicly celebrated their anniversary since 2021." They also haven't walked a red carpet together since November 2022, and Fisher "never shows up at her events anymore." More recently, "people have been commenting on her Instagram posts about how little time she spends with her children, and they often ask where Mike is."

The root of the alleged marital troubles largely seems to center around Underwood's career, which has continued to the rise dating back to when she won American Idol Season 4 back in 2005. The singer has gone on to become a bonafide country music superstar, releasing a total of nine studio albums and bringing home numerous awards. Most recently, she was on the road touring, visiting 43 cities as part of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in 2022 and 2023 and recently extending her Las Vegas residency.

Underwood's "focus on her career over family time has always been an issue with them, but it's gotten a lot worse," the source said. While Underwood "loves her job" and "would do an even longer residency if it wasn't for Mike," Fisher is said to be "very traditional and believes that her role as a wife and mother should take top priority." Her decision to extend her Las Vegas residency was said to have been "very disappointing" for Fisher, who himself retired from the NFL in 2018.

"It's like she's living a nightmare at home, because they've been arguing so much," In Touch's source said. "She thinks he's jealous and controlling, and he accuses her of being 'too Hollywood' and of putting work first."

Underwood has notably just accepted a judging position on American Idol, the show that launched her career. She will replace the departing Katy Perry.

Reps for neither Underwood nor Fisher have commented on the report. The couple first met in 2008 during a backstage meet-and-greet following one of her concerts and quickly sparked romance. After becoming engaged in December 2009, they tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia on July 10, 2010. They are proud parents to two sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.