Miley Cyrus Already Calls New Boyfriend Maxx Morando ‘Soulmate’

Miley Cyrus is reportedly so smitten with her new boyfriend, Maxx Morando, that she is already referring to him as her “soulmate.” Morando, 23, is the drummer for the band Liily and neither musician has publicly confirmed their relationship. However, the two were seen vacationing in Mexico together, with The Daily Mail publishing photos of them kissing on Friday.

Cyrus, 29, “already calls him her soulmate,” an insider told InTouch Weekly Sunday. The source claimed Cyrus has “finally found love again” with Morando. “After taking some time out to focus on her music and find inner peace, she feels [she’s] in a good place to be in a relationship and is really into him,” the source continued.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus first mentioned Morando during her September 2021 interview with Vogue. In one of the photos for the magazine, she wore a “one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastle.” The outfit featured cartoon characters Morando created. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply,” the singer said.

The two musicians were then seen at the Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show in Los Angeles together in November 2021. It was thought they were only friends at the time, but sources told E! News in January the two were holding hands at the Miami New Year’s Eve special she hosted with Pete Davidson.”They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians,” an insider told E! News. On Friday, The Daily Mail published photos of Cyrus and Morando together on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Marando is “just her type,” InTouch‘s source said, describing him as a “rockstar with an edge, quirky, kind and fun to be around.” The source also claimed the two were working on new music and had already taken trips in a camper van. “So far, everything is going really well between them,” the source aid.

This is Cyrus’ first publicly known relationship since she split with singer Cody Simpson in August 2020. Before Simpson, Cyrus was in a long-term relationship with Liam Hemsworth. They finally married in December 2018, but the marriage ended in August 2019 and the divorce was finalized in January 2020. Between Hemsworth and Simpson, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus’ most recent album is Plastic Hearts, which includes “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner,” and “Angels Like You.” She was not able to tour for the album due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she recently performed at an event in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend. As for Lilly, the group released their first album, TV or Not TV, last year.