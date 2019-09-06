Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are Reportedly ‘Genuinely in Love’

After Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were spotted kissing during a vacation in Italy, sources initially said that the two women were just friends. Just under one month later, a source is claiming to In Touch that their relationship is the real deal.

“Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship isn’t just for show,” the insider alleged. “They’re genuinely in love. Miley is so happy.”

The source also shared that Cyrus was “having a blast” at a recent birthday party for Carter. “You’d never know [Miley] was going through a divorce,” they said. “She was acting like she didn’t have a care in the world.”

An eyewitness added that Cyrus and Carter were “all over each other” at the Sept. 4 bash. “They didn’t care who saw,” the source said.

The photos of Cyrus and Carter in Italy began circulating on the same day it was reported that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth were splitting after less than one year of marriage. In early August, Carter and ex Brody Jenner had announced that they were separating after five years together.

According to Carter’s The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Spencer Pratt, she and Cyrus have been connected for longer than it publicly appears.

“It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley,” Pratt wrote in his column for Cosmopolitan. “She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming — maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally. No one’s judging you for whatever it is you and Brody do when he’s not sleeping in his car. We just don’t want people to lie about their lives.”

Since their Italian vacation, the two women have been seen several times together out in Los Angeles. Carter also accompanied Cyrus to the VMAs in August, where the singer performed her new breakup song, “Slide Away.”

A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter are now living together and that they’re “very happy.”

“They live together and are very happy,” a Cyrus source said. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

While the women have not publicly addressed their relationship, Cyrus has discussed her split from Hemsworth, denying that she cheated on him and explaining that they grew apart.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she tweeted in August. “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robert Kamau