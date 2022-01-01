Miley Cyrus’ Wardrobe Malfunction Live on NBC Gave Fans a Wild Start to 2022

Miley Cyrus remains a trending topic after her rocking night hosting NBC‘s New Year’s Eve special in Miami. Toward the end of the special, the “Party In the USA” singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction right after the clock struck 12. As Cyrus performed a medley of her songs on live TV during her highly anticipated Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special, the straps holding her top onto her torso broke, making the top fall. The pop star didn’t miss a beat.

Cyrus recovered seamlessly, pinning the top to her chest with her arm and hand to keep the top from falling down while still singing and dancing. She turned her back to the crowd and cameras as the top began to completely fall off. Cyrus cat-walked backstage, all while continuing to sing live. After a brief pause while her band continued to play, she reemerged with a red blazer she wore earlier in the night. But another malfunction would soon follow.

Twitter users noted that she suffered a full slip even with the blazer on. She was bare under the blazer which allowed for the exposure. Still, she continued the performance. Cyrus even made a joke about it, saying, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” while continuing with the show. Social media users enjoyed her professionalism.

https://twitter.com/g_e_anderson/status/1477146549536927750?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After a rocky 2021, one viewer was entertained by the whole thing. A little wardrobe malfunction never hurt anyone huh?

She didn’t “suffer.” Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered. https://t.co/C96GDIEtX8 — Nicole Phillip (@ncolphillip) January 1, 2022

One fan refused to allow Cyrus’ performance to be overshadowed by the fashion mishap. In fact, she says the way Cyrus recovered from it only made the show better.

Miley Cyrus already saved 2022❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFJiWBnKSj — Jose (@josemattae) January 1, 2022

While many focused their attention on the malfunction, one fan focused on the fashions of Cyrus overall. They praised her wardrobe choices, saying she brought the New Year in right.

Miley Cyrus calling it and just tearing her top off on live TV and making it work like an absolute bad bitch is the exact energy I want in 2022 #MileysNewYearsEveParty — Cassidy🌙 (@TweetsByCassidy) January 1, 2022

One viewer was so impressed by how Cyrus handled it that she wants to replicate the same energy. 2022 will be good as long as everyone has Cyrus’ “keep it going” spirit.

Miley Cyrus playing thru a wardrobe malfunction and coming back to hit the chorus of Party in the USA is a good start to 2022. pic.twitter.com/H71ZfD77M2 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) January 1, 2022

For many, the way Cyrus expertly pulled things off made her the ultimate performer. It’s time to give the former Hannah Montana star her props.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” garnered 11.2 million viewers and “Miley Cyrus” was the #3 most googled subject in the United States with over 1 million searches.



This year's audience surpassed last year's and also some awards shows as the Oscars, Grammys and VMAs! pic.twitter.com/aMZ97pHfax — Miley Data (@datamileycyrus) January 1, 2022

Wardrobe malfunction or not, Cyrus was a hit on NYE. Millions tuned in to help her celebrate.