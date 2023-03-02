Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted out on Date Night Amidst Eviction Drama

Amid all of the drama between themselves and the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly enjoyed a night out. Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles. This outing comes on the heels of the news that King Charles III evicted the pair from their Frogmore Cottage home in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday night, Meghan and Harry were seen arriving at the Los Angeles hotspot San Vicente Bungalows. Meghan donned black leather pants, black heels, and a beige cardigan. As for Harry, he wore a blue t-shirt, jeans, and blue shoes. As Page Six noted, the couple was able to enjoy their privacy during their meal, as San Vicente Bungalows bans cellphones and photos. The publication also pointed out that the location, owned by Jeff Klein, is a members-only club.

Meghan and Harry's date night comes amid the latest update about their feud with the royal family. Charles has evicted them from their Frogmore Cottage residence, which they moved into in 2019 ahead of the birth of their son, Archie. While they have since relocated to California, Harry and Meghan have spent time at Frogmore Cottage when they've returned to the United Kingdom. They stayed at the residence when they returned for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. At the time, they also celebrated their daughter Lilibet's birthday at Frogmore Cottage since the occasion occurred during the same trip.

Since they've moved back to the United States, they've let Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, stay at their pad. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, reportedly moved to Frogmore Cottage in 2021 ahead of the birth of their son, August. A source said, "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation confirmed the news about Frogmore Cottage, which is nearby Elizabeth's beloved Windsor Castle. They said, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." As for who will reside in the residence now, Charles is reportedly going to gift the home to his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew.