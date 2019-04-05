Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Relocate to Frogmore Cottage During Wait for Royal Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer residents of Kensington Palace.

According to E! News, the royal couple have officially made the move to their new residence in Berkshire, Frogmore Cottage on the Frogmore Estate located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, ahead of the birth of their first child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It had first been confirmed by Kensington Palace in November that the royal couple would be uprooting in order to “prepare for the arrival of their first child…The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

Located just a “five-minute walk up the hill for tea” with Queen Elizabeth, according to a royal staffer who spoke to PEOPLE, Frogmore Cottage boasts 10-bedrooms, lush gardens, green fields, and a serene lake, offering the couple a privacy they were not afforded at their former home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been anticipating making the big move a little earlier than they were able to, but their plans were temporarily put on hold due to renovation delays in March.

In preparation of their move, the royal couple had requested a number of changes and upgrades to the sprawling estate, including knocking down many of the interior walls to create five bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms, having a massive kitchen diner built, as well as having commissioned alcove bookcases to go next to new fireplaces and vanity units. The couple also had hefty renovations for their nursery, which they reportedly decked out in neutral tones.

The couple has also beefed up security around the home, adding armed police on duty in sentry boxes.

Frogmore Cottage, “set in a delightful location, safe and secure — away from prying eyes — and lots of space to bring up a family,” had previously been home to Abdul Karim, the first Indian member of the royal household and Queen Victoria’s aide.

After Karim was sent back to Agra, India following Victoria’s death, the home was eventually converted into four separate staff quarters.

The couple’s departure to the estate not only comes as they prepare to welcome their royal baby, but also as the Sussex’s and Cambridge’s split their households at Kensington Palace. While the split had initially been credited to an ongoing rumored feud, the actual cause was reportedly a means to allow both families to pursue their own charitable endeavors and interests as Prince Williams continues to prepare to one day take on the role as King.