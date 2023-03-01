King Charles Reportedly Boots Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Frogmore Cottage, Offers to Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly gotten the boot from Frogmore Cottage. According to The Sun, King Charles III has evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their United Kingdom-based residence. While the move isn't entirely surprising considering that they've made a home in California, it is interesting to see the monarch reportedly taking action against his son and daughter-in-law in such a big way.

Charles has reportedly evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, which is in Windsor. As a result, the royal couple now has to make plans to ship their remaining belongings back to the United States. The new king reportedly has plans to give the property to his disgraced younger brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York was apparently offered Frogmore Cottage since he faces being booted from his Royal Lodge mansion, but he is said to be "resisting."

An insider weighed in on what this move means, particularly as it comes amid reported strife between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family. They said, "This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK." On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation confirmed the report to PEOPLE, saying, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage in 2019 ahead of the birth of their son, Archie.

Even though they have since moved across the pond, Frogmore Cottage has remained their residence for their return trips to the United Kingdom. In 2021, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into the property ahead of the birth of their son, August. At the time, a source said, "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family." Harry and Meghan recently stayed at Frogmore Cottage when they returned to the U.K. in June to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. As PEOPLE noted, they celebrated their daughter Lilibet's first birthday at the location, which is nearby Elizabeth's own residence in her later years, Windsor Castle.