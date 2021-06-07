Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage Home

✖

The Royal Family has always been quite private with their personal lives and estates, until recently. As of lately, onlookers are finding more opportunities to learn about royal members and see them on what feels like a more personal level thanks to social media. Recently, Princess Eugenie gave a peek inside of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage, a home that's never been opened to the public in such a way.

While there wasn't a whole lot to look at, in a new video the princess shot for The Anti-Slavery Collection according to Hello Magazine, there was enough to see just a small glimpse inside the royal cottage. Behind Eugenie is a white picture frame hung on a white wall as she sat on a cream sofa with retro-styled cushions of pink and orange colors. The initiative was co-founded by her and her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

While there wasn't a lot to see in her video, during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie gave a little more detail on how she has it decorated inside. "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken," she said. "Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle." She then added, "I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

Since Prince Harry and Markle are no longer living in the U.K. and have instead chose to grow their family in Los Angeles, California, they're allowing Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their baby, August, to reside on the property now as it offers them more space. While Eugenie and Brooksbank have expanded their family, so have Harry and Markle. The sweet pair just welcomed their second child together, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, over the weekend.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement read according to PEOPLE. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, who's family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."