Machine Gun Kelly Says He's a 'Better Person' After Falling in Love With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly credits girlfriend Megan Fox with a serious turn for the better in his own life. The rapper, while discussing his new album, Tickets to My Downfall, on NME Friday, revealed how much of an influence the actress has had on his own life path, explaining he was at a "crossroads" of his life when he met her.

"Tickets is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record," Kelly said of his album. "And I did become a better person." The "Bloody Valentine" artist explained he was "coked out of my mind in a drunken stupor" when he started recording the album, and that there was "probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality," before he met Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic,’" he said. "Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—ing life." He added that it was "beautiful" to him that love is the "one thing that can’t be restricted" in life, adding, "No one has the power to stop that, as much as so many have tried in my life thus far."

Kelly and Fox have admitted to falling in love at first sight when they met in March on the set of their upcoming film. In May, the Transformers actress' estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed they had split in December after nearly 10 years of marriage. Since then, Kelly and Fox have gotten serious quickly, with the rapper even meeting the three sons she shares with Green — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

It's clear Fox felt the same instant connection with Kelly, as she gushed over her beau in a July episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said at the time. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."