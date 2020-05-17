Brian Austin Green Seemingly Reacts to Megan Fox Split Rumors With Cryptic Butterfly Photo

Lately, it has been rumored that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have split. Now, on Saturday, which also happened to have been Fox's birthday, Green seemingly responded to the rumors with a cryptic message on Instagram. In his post, the Beverly Hills 90210 star wrote about butterflies, and it's caused some to wonder whether it's all a metaphor for his current relationship status with the Transformers actor.

On Saturday, Fox's 34th birthday, Green posted a photo of a butterfly and included quite the cryptic caption to boot. He wrote, "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it." Given that this post not only comes amidst rumors of the couple's split but was also posted on Fox's birthday, some fans have wondered whether Green is commenting on his relationship with his partner. His post also comes about a day after Fox was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly in Calabasas on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, were spotted grabbing takeout during an excursion on Friday. The two are set to star in an upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The project was being filmed in Puerto Rico in March, but production has since been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Mail reported that rumors first emerged about Green and Fox's possible split in mid-April, as it was rumored that they have been self-isolating separately. The two actors have even reportedly been spotted without their wedding rings on occasion.

The outlet also reported that Fox and Green were seen exchanging their children and a car seat in a parking lot in Calabasas in mid-April (the couple shares three young sons, Noah, Bohdi, and Journey). After they met up, Green could be seen heading off in a separate direction towards Paradise Cove in Malibu. The Daily Mail did also report that the two actors were seen shopping for groceries together earlier in the month.

While it's currently unclear where their relationship stands today, Fox and Green have gone through a rough patch in the past. Back in 2015, the couple split, with Fox filing for divorce and citing irreconcilable differences. However, they went on to reunite in 2016 and subsequently welcomed their third child together, Journey. In April of 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss the divorce petition.