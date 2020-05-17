Megan Fox Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Brian Austin Green Split Rumors

Amidst rumors that she's split from husband Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox has been spotted with a new guy. According to Us Weekly, Fox was seen with Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Richard Colson Baker) on Friday in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. The outlet cited photos from the Daily Mail in their article, which showcased the pair grabbing takeout together.

Us Weekly reported that Fox and Kelly are starring in an upcoming film together, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The project was reportedly filming in Puerto Rico in March before the coronavirus crisis caused production to shut down. The news of the pair's takeout excursion comes amidst rumors that Fox and Green have split. As the Daily Mail noted, reports emerged in mid-April that the couple, who have been married since 2010, has been self-isolating separately amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The outlet reported that Fox has been seen in her gated community in Calabasas while Green has been seen without the pair's three children around the Malibu area. Additionally, the two actors have been seen without their wedding rings on occasion.

The Daily Mail also reported that the Jennifer's Body star and the former Beverly Hills 90210 actor were seen exchanging children and a car seat in a parking lot in Calabasas in mid-April. After they met up, Green reportedly went off in a different direction towards Paradise Cove in Malibu. Although, it should also be noted that the two actors were spotted stocking up on groceries together earlier in the month.

It is currently unclear where Fox and Green's relationship stands today considering these split rumors. In the past, the couple, who share sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, has parted ways. The two originally split in 2015, with Fox filing for divorce from her husband and citing irreconcilable differences. They reunited in 2016 and it was revealed that the Transformers star was pregnant with her third child, Journey. Fox later filed to dismiss the divorce petition in April of 2019.

Amidst their previous split, an insider told PEOPLE that the couple put in the work in order to save their relationship. They told the publication, “During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did. They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”