Brian Austin Green Spotted out With Courtney Stodden Following Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green may have found another shot at romance after his 10-year marriage with Megan Fox came to an end last month. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was spotted Saturday grabbing lunch with Courtney Stodden, who recently became single herself in January after a prolonged divorce from husband Doug Hutchison.

The two didn't give off any explicit signs they were more than friends, but looked comfortable together as they grabbed a bite, with Stodden wearing a leopard print dress and Green rocking a Pink Floyd T-shirt. See the photos of the pair here. Fox, meanwhile, is suspected of moving on with Machine Gun Kelly after being spotted grabbing coffee with him ahead of her divorce, then appearing in a steamy music video for the artist's song "Bloody Valentine."

Green opened up about his split last month on an episode of ...With Brian Austin Green, revealing that he and Fox have been "trying to sort of be apart" since the end of 2019. He said at the time that as far as he understood, MGK and Fox were simply friends, although he had never met him.

"From what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment," he explained, adding that neither he nor Fox wanted the other to be painted as a victim or villain. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us." After the split, Green added that he and his ex will be making a conscious effort to co-parent their three sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — saying the two will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that the focus for the kids."

Stodden, meanwhile, is officially free from her marriage to Hutchison, who married her back in 2011, when he was 50, and Stodden was 16. The former couple split in February 2017, and Stodden filed for divorce in March 2018, almost two years before they would reach a settlement. She wrote on Instagram in March that when she looks back on photos from early in their relationship, she feels "absolutely taken advantage of."

"I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10-year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter," she wrote. "I've felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults / growing up in such an environment -- it became a lonely and dark place."