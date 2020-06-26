Machine Gun Kelly Breaks Silence on Filming Music Video With New Girlfriend Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly was a little taken off guard when asked about his now girlfriend Megan Fox and what it was like working with her in his new music video. The two were rumored to just be friends, but have recently been seen out together holding hands and kissing amid her divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green. During an interview, MGK was asked what it was like working with his girlfriend on set and he appeared to be rattled before answering.

According to The Blast, during an interview with Radio.com, Kelly was asked what it was like working with her for his "Bloody Valentine" music video, and before he answered he seemed a little nervous to comment according to the outlet. "Good work experience," he said simply, before adding, "Great work experience." He then noted, "I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs, I don't know [...] I had to [...] I had made the call the day before the video and I was like, 'Can you come over?' and then we shot the video."

While the two got a little cozy on set for his video, off set they were also spotted getting super close. Just weeks after her split with Green, paparazzi snapped photos of the two leaving a bar hand-in-hand before loading up in his car. According to Green, he mentioned that his wife was only friends with MGK, but according to the photos taken, they appeared to be a little more.

"I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him, and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy," Green said on his podcast ...With Brian Austin Green according to ET. "I trust her judgement. She's always had really good judgement. This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press [...] but it's not new for us."

Green and Fox share three sons together: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Despite their separation, Green still speaks kindly of his estranged wife. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."