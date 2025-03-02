Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe is officially off the market. The Netflix star, 35, tied the knot with Tyson Mason in a courthouse wedding in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Lupe’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Their dog and their baby daughter, Ellis, born last August, joined in on the nuptials. It’s unknown when the couple first started dating, but Lupe made things Instagram official in August 2023.

While celebrating the premiere of Nobody Wants This in September, Lupe revealed she was five months pregnant at the time of filming. She praised the cast and crew on Instagram for their support on and off set, including showrunner Erin Foster, star and executive producer Kristen Bell, and DP Adrian Peng Correia. The wedding comes not long after the couple celebrated Ellis’ six-month birthday, showing off photos and clips of the three of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

As of now, neither one of them have posted about the small ceremony on social media, but it’s possible they are just having fun on their honeymoon or staycation, or whatever it is they’re doing to celebrate being newlyweds. This new chapter in their lives is certainly an exciting one, and that’s not all that’s exciting in Lupe’s life.

Last October, Netflix renewed Nobody Wants This for Season 2, just two weeks after the series premiered. Also starring Adam Brody and Timothy Simons, the romantic comedy centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi. The series got much praise from fans and critics and has a 94% approval rating with an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As of now, not too much has been revealed about the upcoming second season, but it should resolve the Season 1 finale cliffhanger.

A premiere date for Season 2 has not been announced, but it’s possible that the filming schedule factored in to Lupe and Mason settling for a courthouse ceremony rather than a full-blown affair. However, it probably didn’t matter to them how big or small the wedding was because if their posts to each other on social media and their daughter are any indication, it’s clear that they are in love as ever. It will be exciting to see them start their new chapter in their lives. Perhaps Mason can even guest star on Nobody Wants This Season 2.