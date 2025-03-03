Queen Latifah and Partner Eboni Nichols Stun on Oscars Red Carpet

Queen Latifah appeared on the 2025 Oscars red carpet alongside her partner, Eboni Nichols, on Sunday, March 2.

Queen Latifah in custom Christian Siriano with her wife, Ebony Nichols #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tW8DaqhUt4 — Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) March 3, 2025

The actress/musician appeared in a gorgeous Christian Siriano all-red gown, while Nichols donned an all-black sequined dress. They posed with each other before heading into the big entertainment event.

Queen Latifah will honor Quincy Jones during the 2025 Oscars. Executive producer Raj Kapoor spoke about the special moment during a press conference.

“One of the most exciting things that we’ve worked on this year is a musical performance that will tribute Quincy Jones,” Kapoor stated, per Variety. He also noted that Queen Latifah will be “a part of the performance.”

Jones received a Governor’s award last year. Kapoor then shared, “We’ve planned and curated this beautiful moment that we hope will uplift the room, that will celebrate the spirit of Quincy and all of his greatness. It’s a beautiful moment, and we think it will be very celebratory and make everybody feel really good.”

The late producer and musician passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91. He was the first Black musician to be hired as music director on the Oscar telecast and the first Black composer to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song.