HBO Actor Weds Broadway Star Partner: Congrats to Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano

Michael Zegen — known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Penguin — has married Broadway actress Jennifer Damiano. According to PEOPLE, the couple tied the knot in a “small Jewish ceremony” at Palma restaurant in New York City last month.

The couple most recently worked together in a stage production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice in 2020, a musical adapted from the 1969 movie of the same name that follows two couples who decide to switch it up a bit after the dawn of the late-’60s sexual revolution. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022, at the Tony Awards. Damiano performed at that year’s Tonys with her Spring Awakening cast and crew, and Zegen was there for his Best Play Revival-nominated work Trouble in Mind.

According to PEOPLE, the two were “inseparable all night.”

“They were hanging out with each other in the corner of the bar and looked really happy,” an insider said. “The Spring Awakening cast was all very friendly with Michael.”

According to a Mrs. Maisel-related interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the couple lives together in New York, and have a dog named Iggy.

Zegen has also posted about Damiano on Instagram, like in 2023 when he wished a happy birthday to “this gorgeous ray of sunshine.”