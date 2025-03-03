Celebrity Couples

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Spotted Kissing in Candid Oscars Moment

The couple were seen sharing a special kiss during the iconic awards event.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Not ones to hold back on their romance, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted kissing in an incredibly sweet 2025 Oscars moment.

While sitting in their seats, the award-winning actor and The Kardashians beauty didn’t seem to notice the other celebrities around them as they shared a sweet kiss. While Chalamet wore an all-yellow suit, Jenner stuck with an all-black sparkly gown that featured cutout details.

Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. The film was also nominated for Best Picture. His other film, Dune: Part Two, received nominations for best visual effects and best picture. 

The actor previously opened up about portraying the iconic musician. “I’ve never approached a character so intensely as Bob,” he explained. “‘Cause I have such respect for the material. And I knew I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I– if I remembered that I was lazy on a day where something went wrong.”

When asked if he was trying to imitate Dylan, Chalamet added, “No, totally that was the tension, for me, in doing a biopic on somebody so beloved and so well known was, all right — where does my heart and where does my soul fit into this? Can it fit into this, particularly with someone who was so masked.”

