Megan Fox Kisses Machine Gun Kelly After Brian Austin Green Split

Just weeks following her split with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox was seen kissing and holding hands with Machine Gun Kelly. In the past, Green mentioned that his wife was strictly friends with Kelly, however, after she starred in his recent "Bloody Valentine" music video, fans are wondering if there's more there. Now, they've been seen getting cozy outside of a Hollywood set.

According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the two were seen leaving hand-in-hand from Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks, California before getting into his car where they shared a kiss. After nearly 10 years of marriage, Green and Fox called it quits last month. The two share three sons together: Noah, 7; Bodhi, 6; Journey, 3.

Recently, during Green's podcast ...With Brian Austin Green according to ET he opened up quite a bit about their relationship, even revealing that he trusted she remained faithful to him up until their split when it comes to MGK. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

As far as the rapper is concerned, Green said, "I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgement. She's always had really good judgement." He added, "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press [...] but it's not new for us."

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly regarding the couple said, "Megan and MGK have hooked up and they became intimate when Megan and Brian were separated, but hadn't fully cut ties," adding that the actor "saw it coming." "Meghan can be diva-like, hard to please and high maintenance," the source continued. "Brian is choosing to take Megan's word and believes that her and MGK are friends and as far as he knows, when they began getting close, she was just leaning on him as a friend."

While Green seemed cool, calm and collected, he didn't fail to mention how heartbroken he was over their split. "It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect [...] there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds [...] she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that."