Kamala Harris Resurfaces in Oscars Watch Party Photo From Husband Doug Emhoff

While enjoying a night in, Kamala Harris resurfaced for a 2025 Oscar watch party with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Oscars watch party prep. pic.twitter.com/vOU3D1jubQ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 2, 2025

The former Vice President appeared relaxed in an oversized sweatshirt, her hair pulled up, as she poured some Doritos into a bowl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oscars watch party prep,” Emhoff declared in the post.

Harris has mostly kept a low profile since she departed from American politics on Jan. 20. Last month, she received the Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Harris stated that the award was special to her because she grew up “inspired” by the work of the NAACP and noted that the group is part of the reason she “chose a life of public service.”

“Some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history,” Harris explained. “Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, ‘What do we do now?’ But we know exactly what to do because we have done it before, and we will do it again. We use our power. We organize, we mobilize, we educate, and we advocate.”

She then added, “Our strength flows from our faith: Faith in God, faith in each other, and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction, not because it is easy, but because it is necessary. Not because victory is guaranteed, but because the fight is worth it.”

