Lizzo Addresses Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumors in 'SNL' Monologue

Lizzo responded to the "rumor" that she is pregnant with Chris Evans' baby this weekend while hosting Saturday Night Live. The singer gave an opening monologue that struck the balance between self-effacing and confidence that fans have come to expect from her. Accordingly, she admitted that she started the Chris Evans pregnancy rumor herself.

"I read a lot online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood," Lizzo joked. "They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok where I said 'I am pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.'" After waiting for the laughter to subside, Lizzo seemingly confirmed that the pregnancy was a joke by saying: "It's called manifesting, okay?!"

As she alluded to on SNL, Lizzo has a well-documented history of celebrity crushes, and she has not been shy about sharing them on social media. Her crush on Chris Evans is likely the most famous one at this point. Back in April of 2021, Lizzo posted a video on TikTok apparently showing that she had drunkenly sent a direct message to Evans on Instagram, and that he had responded.

"Don't drink and DM, kids. For legal porpoises, this is a joke," Lizzo captioned the clip. It showed a text chat with Evans where the outgoing message consisted of just three emojis: a cloud of fast-moving air, an athletic girl and a basketball. This wordlessly indicated that Lizzo was "shooting her shot" with Evans. She must have later acknowledged that this was a drunken mistake based on Evan's response.

"No shame in a drunk DM," he wrote with a kissing emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol." Still, it seems that things never went any further between Lizzo and Evans, since both are currently single as far as fans know.

Fans also learned just this past fall that Lizzo has a serious crush on two members of the Korean boy band BTS. The group talked about their "bestie" Lizzo in an interview with Access Hollywood, saying: "She's very attractive, and we took a little photo with her... We heard that Lizzo is a fan of especially these two guys [V and Jimin.] She told these guys 'you guys are sexy.'"

Crushes aside, Lizzo seems perfectly happy being single right now, and she clearly has enough going on to keep her busy as it is. Her episode of SNL is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu.