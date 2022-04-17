‘SNL’: Lizzo’s Night Pulling Double Duty Has Viewers Speaking Out

This week’s episode of Saturday Night Live was all about Lizzo, and fans seemed to be here for it. The singer’s turn as both host and musical guest on SNL has sparked some serious admiration from fans on social media. Scroll on to see some of the biggest reactions to Lizzo’s performance.

Lizzo made her SNL debut in 2019, but only as the musical guest. This weekend, she joined the lauded few performers to pull double duty as both the host and musical guest, and she did not disappoint. The night was full of topical sketches, boisterous impressions and viral breakout clips. All in all, Lizzo seems to have struck a chord with the entire viewing audience without compromising her fearless persona.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SNL has increasingly become a platform for celebrity showcases in recent years, with commenters focusing on the hosts and musical guests more than the sketches themselves. Accordingly, many of the comments on this week’s episode seem to come from dedicated Lizzo fans, not weekly SNL viewers.

Still, comedy aficionados found something to love in this episode as well. More importantly, Lizzo only seemed to help the SNL crew tackle the issues of the week, including the Brooklyn subway shooter and the latest in national politics. Here’s a look at what viewers are saying.

‘Best Episode’

https://twitter.com/mariejailer/status/1515573348595556353?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/nlynnimani66/status/1515585159524978693?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many fans declared this to be their favorite SNL episode of the season, or even longer.

‘You’re Special’

https://twitter.com/LindsayInAlaska/status/1515627387861438466?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lizzo’s new song “You’re Special” struck a chord with many fans who were not expecting to get emotional during this comedy show.

Support

https://twitter.com/diamondsong42/status/1515545697071771651?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/TnRedbone615/status/1515553976510525440?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans of Lizzo’s representation and body positivity called out her all-female band and her inclusive backup dancers. Many remarked that this attention to detail was part of the reason they love the singer.

Not First

https://twitter.com/behnoosh75mj/status/1515713341037195264?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lizzo claimed to be the first musical guest ever to introduce themself, but fans pointed out that that’s not exactly true. Previous hosts have done versions of this gag including Justin Timberlake.

Long Wait

https://twitter.com/realsamhoff/status/1514737921210957850?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lizzo performed two new songs this weekend and announced the release date for her new album, but it’s not coming out until July. Many fans were frustrated with this long wait time.

Comedy Chops

https://twitter.com/IDoxim2/status/1515581584996507648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/AroundTheWayMM/status/1515571369286774786?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans were pleased with some of the jokes Lizzo told when she got the platform to do it. Many had suspected that the singer had a knack for comedic timing, and they got confirmation here.

Please Don’t Destroy

https://twitter.com/szastwin/status/1515552684274769921?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/NellyBelle3379/status/1515554352181792769?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, fans of SNL‘s digital sketch group “Please Don’t Destroy” were pleased that the trio got to work with Lizzo this week. Many thought that the crossover was the highlight of the episode.