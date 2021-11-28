Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress’ face. She captioned the photo gallery, “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

The Independent reports that the couple has been together for two years. Shammas, who lives in Dubai, is an assistant vice president of the global investments bank Credit Suisse. Lohan’s brother, Dakota, was tagged in the images, so he was presumably on-hand for the proposal. No further details on the engagement were revealed by the couple as of press time.

This maybe relationship update about the 35-year-old actress comes as Lohan seems to be in the midst of a career renaissance. In 2019, Lohan returned to the limelight in Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, an MTV reality series that only lasted one season. While the show wasn’t a big win for the former Disney star, it did get her back in the spotlight. It even has caused her to be in the conversation when it comes to the upcoming reality show The Real Housewives of Dubai.

While Andy Cohen says the newly engaged Lohan won’t be on this series, she has landed a big new role over on Netflix. Per Variety, the star will lead a new romantic comedy for the streaming service that is under the simple working title “Untitled Holiday Rom-Com.” The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday actress will play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who is amnesia-stricken and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” Chord Overstreet, best known as Sam Evans on Glee, is also in the movie alongside George Young (Malignant), Jack Wagner (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Olivia Perez (In the Heights). Janeen Damian directs the festive flick, and she’s co-written the script alongside Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.