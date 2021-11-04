Andy Cohen Weighs in on If Lindsay Lohan Could Appear on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’

Andy Cohen reveals he wouldn’t say no to Lindsay Lohan starring on the recently announced new franchise Real Housewives of Dubai. Cohen made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Talk and was confronted with rumors regarding the Mean Girls’ star involvement in the new show. “Let me tell you something. It’s a good idea, Jerry,” he told The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell.

Lohan has been living in Dubai for some time now, though she’s not officially signed on to the show in any capacity. It wouldn’t be her first go-round working on reality TV either. In 2019, she hosted her own reality TV show, Lindsay Lohan’s beach club.

As with the other Real Housewives series, Cohen serves as an executive producer. Produced by Bravo, it will serve as the 11th show within the Real Housewives umbrella, and the network’s first international expansion. It’s expected to premiere in 2022. “It’s a billionaire’s playground,” Cohen told O’Connell and co-host Natalie Morales on The Talk of the show’s premise. “They’re a group of friends. It’s great. We haven’t announced the cast yet. But we’re really excited about them.”

“You gotta watch what happens. I’m very excited though, because as you say, it is like Vegas on steroids and the wealth there, I think, makes it something that people are going to be very curious about from the get-go,” he teased. Cohen has been teasing his interest in securing the former child actress for the series, and he’s openly shared his willingness to bring her onto the cast, if possible. “I love that idea,” he previously told TMZ. “Do you think Lindsay Lohan would do it? I would love it. I love Lindsay Lohan.”

The network released an official synopsis. “With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene,” it reads. “Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.”