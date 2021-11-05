Netflix Casts ‘Glee’ Alum Opposite Lindsay Lohan in New Holiday Rom-Com

Chord Overstreet has been cast opposite Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming untitled holiday romantic comedy, which is set to premiere sometime in 2022. Netflix confirmed the casting news on Twitter Thursday, also announcing that Lohan and the Glee alum will be joined by George Young (Malignant), Jack Wagner (Melrose Place) and Olivia Perez (In the Heights) in the film.

In the upcoming holiday film, Lohan will make her return to acting as a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident. She finds herself “in the care of a handsome lodge owner,” to be portrayed by Overstreet. The actor is best known for his role as Sam Evans on Glee and can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ comedy series Acapulco. His other credits include The Middle, The Bold Type, and iCarly, among others. The holiday film is directed by Janeen Damian. Damian also serves as co-writer alongside Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian, Variety confirmed.

The film was first announced to be in the work back in May of this year when Variety reported that Lohan was signed on to star in a role that would mark her return to acting. The news came after Lohan hinted during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special in 2019 that she was ready to make an acting comeback. The actress told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted “to really focus on me and everything I have to do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again,” adding that she wanted to take “back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Prior to the holiday romcom, Lohan last starred in 2019’s werewolf thriller Among the Shadows. The actress had her big break when she was just 11 when she starred as both Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, where 11-year-old twin sisters separated at birth are reunited and conspire to get their parents back together. That role was followed by a number of other popular titles, including Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. By the early 2010s, however, Lohan took a step back from the spotlight and only launched projects sporadically in the years that followed. She appeared in the 2019 thriller Among the Shadow, which itself marked her first feature-length performance since Scary Movie V in 2013.

Her upcoming untitled Netflix project, according to Variety‘s initial report, is set to begin production this month, though it is unclear if that is still the timeframe. The film will join Netflix’s growing list of original holiday titles, with the streamer having found massive success with holiday hits like Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, The Christmas Chronicles, and The Princess Switch, the latter of which will debut its third film as part of Netflix’s 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup.