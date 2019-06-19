'Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club' Reportedly Canceled, Mykonos Club Closed

It seems Lindsay Lohan's foray into reality television is over as her reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, has been canceled, Page Six reports.

Ratings for the show were solid at first but quickly declined amid poor reception from critics. A source told Page Six that the reality series was canceled because it didn't have "enough drama."

"They wanted 'breakdowns.' That's not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore," the insider said. "Their personal business doesn't need to be aired on television; it's already in the papers anyway."

A rep for Lohan confirmed that she will not be doing a second season of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, though the source indicated that there was an idea for a potential new season.

"There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season," the source said. "It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn't going to happen."

In addition, Lohan's business in Mykonos, Greece, Mykonos Club, appears to have closed. The club has reportedly canceled all reservations and social media users report driving by and seeing the building abandoned and the club's sign taken down.

Mykonos Club opened in May 2018 and acted as the setting for Lohan's MTV show, which premiered in January 2019 and followed the former actress and her employees. Lohan and her business partner, Panos, ostensibly ran the club and trained a group of 20-somethings to be "brand ambassadors," with the employees tending to the needs of the club's wealthy clientele.

After Page Six's report was released, Lohan addressed the claims on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

"I prefer my real life to be working with children and being with my family," she wrote. "The club is moving to other locations in the world, but not just the club, as I've stated on [The Wendy Williams Show] — so chill out Page Six."

Lohan's caption does not dispute reports that her show was canceled and it also does not dispute the fact that the Mykonos location of her club had closed. According to the report, the phone number listed on TripAdvisor for the Mykonos club was not working and the number on its website redirects to Lohan Nightclub in Athens.

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord