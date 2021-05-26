LeAnn Rimes, Husband Eddie Cibrian Enjoy Sweet Beach Moment Together

✖

LeAnn Rimes and her husband Eddie Cibrian are taking in the beach views shortly after celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary last month. The Grammy Award-winning singer posted shots of the two staring into each other's eyes and laughing, which she captioned, "We love the outdoors and talking and not talking… We could not talk or talk forever and still find things to not talk about.."

She then challenged her followers to identify the Best in Show quote from Jennifer Coolidge's character, hashtagging "name that movie" and "one of my faves." When they're not enjoying the outdoors or movie night, Rimes and Cibrian are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The "One Way Ticket" singer shared a stunning video of their life together last month to celebrate the big day, writing, "I am so blessed to be able to share this life with you and the boys. Thank you for being the safe place to finally rest my heart."

Thanking Cibrian for accompanying her on her "journey of expansion and self-discovery," Rimes called the actor her "biggest cheerleader" and "greatest admirer," as she is for him. "Thank you for loving me! I look forward to our continued journey, one of adventure, growth and lots and lots of joy!" she concluded. "I Love you!"

Rimes' fans can tune in to watch her perform on Wednesday's finale of The Masked Singer. Having walked away with the Golden Mask as the Season 4 winner, Rimes will perform her Grammy-nominated song "How Do I Live" alongside finalists Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet, whose celebrity identities will all be revealed throughout the finale. Rimes will also join panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as a guest judge during the season finale, helping to determine which costumed star will take home the Golden Mask trophy and which will be unmasked first. Rimes previously won over Mushroom, who was unmasked as Aloe Blacc, and Crocodile, who was unmasked as Nick Carter, to bring home the win in Season 4.

In last week's Season 5 semifinals, Yeti was sent packing after he was unmasked following an energetic rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. Hiding under the icy character was former B2K member Omarion, who came in initially as a Wild Card character midway through the season to mix things up with the original group. The Masked Singer Season 5 finale airs Wednesday 8 p.m. ET on Fox.