'The Masked Singer': Yeti Unmasked, and He's an R&B Star

The Masked Singer Season 5 showcased its Semifinals tonight, and one more competitor is out. After Cluedle-Doo was finally unmasked, either the Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet or Yeti had to head home. Sadly for Yeti, he was chosen for elimination. Scroll through to see who this chill contest was (if you weren't already watching live via FuboTV or another service). Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 12, "Semifinals"!

After entering as a wildcard and making a solid run for the Season 5 championship, the Yeti was revealed to be none other than R&B star Omarion. He's got plenty of hits under his belt, such as "Post to Be," "Ice Box" and "Distance." He also was a member of boy band B2K.

As for judges' guesses, Jeong first thought it was Justin Bieber, and stuck to his answer. Nicole Scherzinger chose Jason Derulo at first but went with Mario in the end. McCarthy actually guessed that at first, too, but switched to Ne-Yo. Darius Rucker, the night's guest judge, chose Sisqó. Robin Thicke chose Omarion, winning the round.

This reveal comes after the prankster Cluedle-Doo was shown to be Donnie Wahlberg. As for performer eliminations, it follows last week's unmasking, where the Russian Doll(s) were revealed to be Hanson. Previously eliminated performers were Seashell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), Crab (Bobby Brown), Orca (Mark McGrath), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs fresh episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You are able to watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also catch up on The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream the morning after their broadcasts. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

