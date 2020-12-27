Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Spend Christmas Together After 'Masked Singer' Drama

✖

No bad blood here! Brandi Glanville spent Christmas with LeAnn Rimes just two weeks after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was accused of shading The Masked Singer champ, who is married to her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

While Glanville and Rimes in the past clashed over Rimes' affair with Cibrian onset of Northern Lights, which prompted the reality star's 2009 divorce, the two looked to be having a blast together as they posed Saturday in gold sequin masks. "Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leannrimes," Glanville captioned the photo, which showed the two women holding up one finger while wearing matching Pol’ Atteu face masks.

Rimes walked away the winner of Season 4 of The Masked Singer earlier this month, and while her identity remained a secret until the finale unmasking, Glanville guessed from the start that her ex's wife was behind the Sun costume. "I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes. Although my kids say no way because she told them she would never do this show because it’s sooo beneath her," the Bravo star tweeted in October, referencing her sons with Cibrian, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12.

Ahead of the finale on Dec. 16, the podcast host tweeted again, "Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rimes [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire." When Glanville was accused of shading the country star, she returned to Twitter the next day to deny any ill will. "First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes [sic] I rooted for her to win," she wrote. "She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s—!"

While the two women certainly have a history, the two appeared to mend fences in 2018, coming together in a photo on Instagram to celebrate Jake's 11th birthday. "Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday," Glanville wrote in the caption at the time.

Rimes told E! News after the gathering that it was Glanville and Cibrian's sons who helped them bury the hatchet "The kids are the most important thing and they know the love is there and like any blended family everybody sees, even though you don't think the kids see, everybody sees the ups and downs," said Rimes, who married the actor in 2011. "They know everyone loves them, they know everyone is committed and we're always there for them."