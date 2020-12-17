LeAnn Rimes Speaks out After Winning 'The Masked Singer' as the Sun

✖

LeAnn Rimes' secret is out! The Grammy-winning singer is now also the proud owner of the Golden Mask trophy after winning Season 4 of The Masked Singer during Wednesday's finale and being unmasked as the radiant Sun. Beating out Nick Carter's Crocodile and Aloe Blacc's Mushroom in the finals with her performance of "The Story" by Brandi Carlile, Rimes took to Instagram after the big reveal to share her experience on the show.

Joking that she could be called "BUSTED Rimes" after the first person to be unmasked this season was Busta Rhymes as the Dragon, the singer said she couldn't wait to "FINALLY be able to talk" to fans about her time as The Sun. "I’ve seen your sweet messages and dm’s over these past few months and wanted to respond so many times," she continued. "Thank you for the support and LovE! I have absolutely had the best time shining some light in the world during a time of darkness."

Rimes sent love to all the people over at The Masked Singer, including host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy "for making this such a fun, creative and most importantly safe experience for everyone involved," adding, "I’ve had the BEST time!"

Rimes was one of the first guesses for The Sun this season, but she told Entertainment Weekly after being unmasked that she had no intention of being unmasked early. "If I go into something, I am 100% going in with the desire and the thought process of, 'I'm winning this,'" she shared. "I also know, at the same time, when it's a competition, you never know. You have no idea what people are going to vote for. It's not about who's the best singer all the time, it can be about people who are super entertaining. Whatever it may be, you just never know what people are going to gravitate towards. So I definitely went in with high expectations, but I knew it could go any way."

Being unmasked next to Blacc on stage was a wild experience for Rimes, who had no idea her friend was the one competing beside her all season. "We've dueted together before and he's just such a great guy. And when it was over, all I wanted to do was be like, 'Can I go hug him? Can we see each other?'" she admitted. "I just really wanted to see my friend. It was cool to be on the stage with everyone at the end of the show, but especially him, because it's so interesting to be up there with a friend and not even know. I had no clue."