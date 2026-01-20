Country Singer LeAnn Rimes Undergoes Blood Plasma Replacement

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her unique recent medical treatment after demanding “so much” from her body while performing and filming ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville.

On her day off from filming, the “How Do I Live” singer, 43, filmed herself getting a blood plasma replacement for Instagram, calling it “a little tune-up” in the Jan. 15 video.

“So, we’re pulling out my plasma from this arm, which has a very large needle in it currently,” she said in the video while getting her blood drawn.

The Therapeutic Plasma Exchange procedure “removes the liquid portion of blood, known as plasma, which contains proteins, antibodies, toxins, inflammatory agents, and other substances, and replaces it with fresh albumin,” as per Rimes’ caption.

“The idea behind TPE is to remove harmful substances or antibodies that might be in a patient’s plasma, such as toxins, autoimmune antibodies, or other harmful proteins,” she continued. “By removing these substances, the body can have a chance to recover or respond better to other treatments. Think of it like an ‘oil change for your body.’”

In the video, Rimes held up a bag of her freshly-removed plasma, calling it her “sludge.”

“All my little plastic particles and mold and nastiness is coming out,” she said. “This is all the stuff that came out of my body. Thank you for serving me, and now, you can go away.”

The actress also received a “push of stem cells,” which she noted gave her a headache. “So, maybe my brain needs healing,” she joked. “We’re gonna ride this one out.”

LeAnn Rimes attends the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards

Rimes, who has been open about her health issues, including psoriasis, said she decided to undergo the procedures amid her rigorous filming and performing schedule.

“I’ve always been passionate about health and open conversations around it, and i know when i share these experiences it often sparks a lot of curiosity and thoughtful questions,” she wrote. “My hope is simply to inform and continue the dialogue around what healing can look like.”

“I share with sensitivity and humility, not as a prescription, but as information about what’s been working for me,” she added after pointing out the “access to treatments like this isn’t universal.”