LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Step out Together for ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Premiere

LeAnn Rimes had her husband Eddie Cibrian by her side at the premiere of her new show, 9-1-1: Nashville. The two smiled for photos as they posed alongside one another on the red carpet.

Rimes donned a long denim dress with cutouts at the sides and a pleated skirt. Cibrian dressed in a camel-colored jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans.

In an exclusive Us Weekly cover story published recently, the country singer spoke about her marriage to the actor. They celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary this year.

9-1-1: NASHVILLE – Cast and creatives gather in Nashville to celebrate the upcoming series premiere of “9-1-1: Nashville”. “9-1-1: Nashville” premieres Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9/8c on ABC and next day on Hulu. (Disney/Jason Davis) LEANN RIMES, EDDIE CIBRIAN

“If I look back at our relationship, I’m really in awe of the things that we’ve endured and how we’ve grown together,” Rimes said. “The place we’re in now is just so comfortable and calm and quiet. We really find our quiet together. That’s really important. We love doing simple things together. We’re very normal. That normalcy is what allowed us to have this relationship in this crazy business. Our relationship is better than it’s ever been. I really do have very major moments of gratitude.”

Their relationship started out controversially. At the time of their meeting in 2009 while working on the Lifetime film Northern Lights, they were married to other people. Rimes was married to celebrated chef Dean Sheremet. Cibrian was married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, with whom he shares sons Mason and Jake, who are 21 and 17, respectively.

In an interview with Flow Space, Rimes recalled the fallout from their affairs. “I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt. Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin – I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling,” Rimes said. “But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger. … I was a target that was just easily projected upon.”