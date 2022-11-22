Lainey Wilson Launches Incredible Program Amid 'Yellowstone' Debut

Lainey Wilson's credentials are growing. After becoming a two-time 2022 CMA winner and making her acting debut on Paramount Network's Yellowstone Season 5, the country singer has officially been named Tractor Supply's Brand Ambassador, and she's using the new role to help other aspiring and rising country artists.

Wilson officially became the company's Brand Ambassador with the debut of a new TV spot that aired during Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere on Nov. 13. As fans tuned in to see the country singer make her acting debut as Abby, a singer, on the hit Kevin Costner-starring series, they were treated to a Wilson-starring Tractor Supply commercial. Highlighting Tractor Supply's commitment to and passion for "Life Out Here," the TikTok-style TV ad featured Wilson's latest release "Live Off" from her new album Bell Bottom Country as it showed footage from the singer's childhood and present day "showing how she lives Life Out Here and the many ways it impacts her music" and showing how she climbed from a girl growing up in a small farming community of under 300 people to the country singer who was the most nominated artist at this year's CMA Awards.

"Growing up on a farm in Louisiana made a lasting impact on the outdoor-loving country-hearted woman I am today," Wilson said in a press release. "I'm honored to be named Tractor Supply's newest Brand Ambassador and to have the opportunity to curate the Emerging Artist Program. They truly understand who I am at my core and the Life Out Here lifestyle that is so important to me."

Wilson's stint as Tractor's Supply newest Brand Ambassador will see the singer giving back to the country music community. As part of her new role, Wilson will help launch the "Emerging Artist Program" in early 2023. The program is meant to "create a path and platform for" up-and-coming musicians' voices and songs to be heard. As curator of the program, Wilson "will advise and play an active role in launching and executing the overall program," and together with other established country music artists, will serve as mentor to help launch the careers of aspiring musicians.

The news comes on the heels of the release of Wilson's fourth studio album, Bell Bottom Country. Released on Oct. 28 as a follow-up to her 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', the album is country with a flare. It's about what makes you (and me) unique. It's how we live our lives and tell our stories, and I've lived quite a bit of life and have some stories to share on this record," Wilson previously wrote. Bell Bottom Country includes tracks like "Hillbilly Hippie," "Road Runner," "Atta Girl," Heart Like a Truck," and more.