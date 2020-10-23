Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Matching Butterfly Tattoos Has Very Special Meaning for Couple

✖

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are totally back together! Jenner recently made it Instagram official and fans loved every bit of it. Now it's been revealed that the matching butterfly tattoos they have hold a very special meaning.

In a YouTube video Jenner released on Thursday, she reflected on her favorite Halloween costumes. "When Travis and I first got together we got matching little butterfly tattoos. So a butterfly is just a symbol of our relationship and Stormi, so it was really special to be the butterfly costume," she said according to E!. The two famously revealed their tats in 2017.

After months of speculation from fans, Jenner finally came forward about she and Scott's current relationship. After the two broke up in Oct. 2019, they managed to do a great job co-parenting their sweet girl Stormi. However, around 6 months after their split, rumors started that the two might be getting back together. Although either one never said a word about it, fans felt a bit of relief when she finally posted their most recent photo to her 198 million Instagram followers.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that the two weren't in a rush to define their relationship after photos surfaced of the two hanging around each other again, leaving their onlookers to guess they may be a thing again. "Thinks are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn't labeling their relationship. It seems they aren't seeing other people, though." While fan photos showed them together, Jenner also posted throwback photos of the two on her Instagram stories.

Jenner has had a rough couple of years when it comes to her relationship and her former friendship with Jordyn Woods. Her childhood friend only recently became slashed from the family after admitting that she and Khloé Kardashians boyfriend shared a kiss. Causing massive rifts between Thompson and the Kardashian/Jenner family, Woods was cut from the family, putting Jenner in an incredibly difficult position. The young former billionaire admitted she would always choose her family over anything, but that didn't make their broken friendship any less hard.

Now, Kardashian and Thompson are back together and seem to be very happy with one another. During Season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans will get to see a little behind the scenes of some of their conversations before the two decided to officially be a pair again. As for Woods and Jenner, to the public they are not friends anymore, however, they could be keeping things underwraps but there is no word on a reunion of any sorts.