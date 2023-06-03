Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Together in First Photos

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance seems to be heading in the right direction. Despite mostly avoiding paparazzi for months, Kylie and Timothée were photographed together for the first time on Thursday, enjoying a casual barbecue at home. As seen in the images obtained by Page Six and reportedly taken about a month ago, Kylie and Timmy are dressed very casually while walking around the garden. The gathering was seemingly family-oriented, as numerous photographs from the evening apparently showed Kylie mingling with her sister Kendall Jenner, as well as Timothée's sister Pauline. According to Page Six, paparazzi who have been following the couple "for weeks" now say Kylie stays at Timothée's house "upwards of six days a week," and they regularly step out for coffee dates and work out together.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that over the course of the pair's relationship, the actor and the reality star "like each other and have a good vibe between them." "They're still taking things slow," the source said of the couple. "She's enjoying this time and seeing where things go. She is being mindful of her kids as her main priority is always being a great mom." The 25-year-old business mogul, who is mom to two young daughters, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, was spotted a few times at Timothée Chalamet's, 27, Beverly Hills home over the last month. The rumors began spreading back in April that Kylie and Timothée were dating. A source told ET, "They are keeping things casual at this point. It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source said. "It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It's new and exciting for Kylie, and she's having a lot of fun."

In addition, the source pointed out that "Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it's been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life." Another source told ET the following month that Travis Scott, Kylie's ex and the father of her two children, "is not thrilled about Kylie moving on." However, the source said the exes "are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be." As for what her family members think, the source said, "Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive." "Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key. They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes," the source added.

"Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she's incredibly beautiful." Jenner and Scott split late last year after a five-year on-and-off relationship. They had broken up a few years after Stormi was born and reconciled months later. When the couple split, US Weekly reported that close friends weren't sure what to make of it, with a source telling the outlet, "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."