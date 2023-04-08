Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Dating Rumors Are Breaking Fan's Minds

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have sparked wild dating rumors following claims they've been dating for months. As per a tip on DeuxMoi, the reality star, 23, who split from Travis Scott in December, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 27, may have sparked up a romance after attending the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January together – according to someone who posted about the encounter on the site. Upon learning about the unlikely couple's new romance, fans expressed their shock on social media. The rumor surprised and confused many people, especially following the news of Kendall Jenner's new relationship with Bad Bunny. DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip on Thursday, claiming that "multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner." A few follow-ups were posted by DeuxMoi, all claiming to confirm this rumor, including one contributor claiming the pair are going to Coachella together and another alleging they have been dating since Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie and Chalamet were also reportedly at a large group dinner with Zack Bia and Russell Westbrook, as well as Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, according to Page Six. Kylie and Chalamet were also shown sharing a sweet smile at the show in January in a widely-circulated snap on social media. The gossip has elicited a wide range of reactions from the internet: One fan wrote, "The streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF." Another penned: "Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner???????? This is the end for me." One fan posted : "first kendall and bad bunny now timothee chalamet and kylie jenner, the kardashians are going to cause the fall of stan twitter." Another wrote: "timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn't in my 2023 bingo card what the f— is going on."

After rekindling their romance in 2020, Kylie and Scott called it quits for the second time in December. "Kylie and Travis are off again," a source told Us Weekly, "and were supposed to spend the holidays together." Nevertheless, the beauty mogul notably jetted off to Aspen for New Year's Eve to celebrate with her sister Kendall and some close friends, including Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. She also shares two children with Scott, a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi and a one-year-old son named Aire, born a year ago in February 2022. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents," the insider told Us Weekly. As for Chalamet's romances, he's had very high-profile relationships with Lily-Rose Depp, Lourdes Leon, and Eiza Gonzalez.