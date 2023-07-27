Kylie Jenner Admits to Having Plastic Surgery at 19 After Years of Denial

Kylie Jenner is coming clean about her plastic surgery history, admitting in Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians that she underwent breast augmentation surgery at age 19. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, who has long denied going under the knife, got emotional while speaking about her decision to get breast surgery during a conversation with close friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Jenner revealed for the first time publicly that she got her breasts done before giving birth to daughter Stormi when she was 20 years old, telling Karanikolaou that she regrets getting the surgery. "You know I got my breasts done before Stormi," she said during the Hulu series Season 3 finale Thursday, "within six months of having Stormi-not thinking I would have a child when I was 20-like, they were still healing."

Looking back, Jenner wished she could have loved her body in its natural state. "I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she continued. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Now, as a mother to 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire, Jenner revealed she would be "heartbroken" if her daughter ever wanted to get cosmetic surgery at 19 years old. "Obviously I have a daughter," the reality personality shared. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."

Jenner's history with cosmetic procedures has been a controversial part of this season of The Kardashians, as the makeup mogul denied getting surgery done on her face during last week's episode. "I always remember being the most confident kid in the room," she said. "I always loved myself – I still love myself – and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I've only gotten fillers."

She also claimed that while she used to edit her photos, she no longer did. "I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power?" Jenner asked, "I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing!" She continued, "I went through that stage too. I feel like I'm in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you."