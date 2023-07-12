Kylie Jenner Uses Filter to Show What She'll Look Like Old: 'I Don't Like It at All'

Kylie Jenner tried a new app that revealed a prediction of what her aesthetic will look like when she gets older and she's not a fan. The 25-year-old billionaire posted the video to TikTok while shaking her head as saw the results for the first time. "I don't like it," she said. She then pushed her hair back and added, "I don't like it at all. No, no," she continued, smiling and shaking her head again.

Jenner has been open in recent years regarding her cosmetic procedures. She began getting lip fillers when she was about 16 due to her insecurity about her thin lips. Initially, she denied the fillers for years before speaking on it. There have been other procedures, such as breast augmentation and body sculpting, that she's rumored to have had. But Jenner hasn't confirmed such.

In an interview with HommeGirls, Jenner noted that she hasn't has as much work done as many think. "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained. "I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Regarding other procedures she's had done to her face, Jenner has denied such. "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told Paper Magazine in 2019. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It's fillers. I'm not denying that."