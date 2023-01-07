Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Broke up Again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up once again, but remain as amicable as ever. The two have been together on and off since 2017 and have two children together – Stormi and Wolf Webster. This is their second breakup but sources close to them told Us Weekly that they will remain friends and happy co-parents.

Jenner and Scott dated from April of 2017 to September of 2019, but spent the first long leg of their COVID-19 quarantine together in 2020 so that they could both be with their daughter. They officially confirmed that they had rekindled their romance in September of 2021, along with the news that they were having another child together. Now, insiders say they have split up once again.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source close to them told Us Weekly on Saturday. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

This statement makes it sound like Jenner and Scott have had more bumps in the road than fans may even realize over the last few years. Jenner and Scott are not the most forthcoming celebrities on social media – certainly not as forthcoming as some of Jenner's family members on The Kardashians and other reality TV shows. As far as fans know, she and Scott have been together for over a year now, including Wolf's birth in February.

The biggest hint of this breakup was the fact that Jenner and Scott spent the holidays apart. Jenner spent New Year's Eve in Aspen, Colorado, with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi and famous friends including Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. Still, this didn't necessarily mean anything – Jenner had been seen kissing Scott at one of his concerts in early December.

Jenner's most notable relationship before Scott was with rapper Tyga from 2015 to 2017. Scott has not had any other romances that have been notable in the press. He has not shared the distinction of other men in the family by appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians. However, in the past he has collaborated with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

So far, Jenner and Scott have not commented publicly on reports of their breakup. The Kardashians is streaming now on Hulu.