Kristen Stewart Marries Longtime Fiancée

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are officially married!

The Sacramento actress, 35, tied the knot with her longtime screenwriter fiancée, 37, in an intimate ceremony at her Los Angeles home Sunday, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two had previously obtained a marriage license at a Los Angeles County courthouse on the Tuesday before their wedding, which was attended by loved ones including Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

Stewart and Meyer first met on the set of a movie back in 2013, but only started dating in 2019 following the Twilight star’s split from Stella Maxwell. In 2021, the couple got engaged, with Stewart revealing on The Howard Stern Show not long after that it was Meyer who ultimately popped the question.

Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill what weird f—king gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” she said in 2021.

“So I was like, ‘Wait, well, I’m not the one for sure.’ And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, ‘No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to,” she continued. “And then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f—king so cute.”

When it came to their wedding plans, Stewart revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in early 2022 that she and Meyer might have a “big party or something” to celebrate, but might also go a more spontaneous route.

“We might just go do it this weekend, I don’t know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards,” she said. “I just want to do it, you know? I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner.”

Stewart and Meyer have stayed largely out of the spotlight when it comes to their relationship, but the writer took to Instagram in April 2023 with a sweet tribute to her “favorite Shrimp” on her birthday.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

“Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA. Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson’s already dead, or the stooges’ raw power,” Meyer wrote at the time. “I love you more than a dominos pizza when you’re stoned, a Ricky’s fish taco when you’re hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings — hot and extra crispy — from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love.”

She concluded, “Some might say that’s too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much.”