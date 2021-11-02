Kristen Stewart Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart shared some big personal news, revealing that she is engaged to Dylan Meyer, her girlfriend of the past two years. On Tuesday, Stewart was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, where she made the exciting announcement. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the confirmed. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Speculation about Stewart and Meyer tying the knot first sparked over the summer when Stewart was spotted wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger. They were first rumored to be a couple in August 2019, later going Instagram official in October of the same year. “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police,” Meyer wrote next to a black-and-white photo booth picture of her and Stewart sharing a loving kiss, revealing their romance to the world on Oct. 27, 2019. Interestingly, back in November 2019, during a previous Howard Stern Show appearance, Stewart revealed that she “can’t f—ing wait” to get engaged and that she would “absolutely” propose to Meyer.

A few months later, in April 20202, Meyer took to Instagram again, this time to wish Stweart a happy birthday. “It’s my absolute favorite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” Meyer captioned a photo of the couple. “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s— on fire.”

Just like Stewart, Meyer is a California native who works in Hollywood. She has had a few minor acting roles over the years and is also a screenwriter. In addition to cowriting Amy Poehler’s Netflix film Moxie, Meyer is set to co-write Only the Lonely, a sci-fi romance movie being produced by J.J. Abram’s production company, Bad Robot. Meyer is also working on her directorial debut.

Before their romantic relationship, the and Meyer had met years earlier, but things went to the next level after they ran into one another at a party in 2019. “I’ve known her for, like, six years, but we only started seeing each other [and] two weeks in, it was literally, like, the day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart explained to Stern in 2019. “I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friends’ birthday party and I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” There is currently no word on when Stewart and Meyer plan to say their I Do’s.