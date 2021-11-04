Guy Fieri Responds to Kristen Stewart After She Said She Wants Him to Officiate Her Wedding

Kristen Stewart is already deep into wedding planning following her engagement to Dylan Meyer, and she may have just locked down her officiant. After the Spencer actress, 31, shared that she and her fiancée want Food Network chef Guy Fieri to officiate their upcoming nuptials, the Mayor of Flavortown himself responded with a resounding yes!

Stewart, who on Tuesday shared the exciting relationship update, appeared on the Today show Thursday, where she received a special message from the Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star. It turns out that Fieri heard her request, and he is more than willing to take on the special duty for Stewart’s big day. In his message, Fieri said, “Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding. I’m all in!” For any of those wondering if Stewart was just joking when she made the request, the actress told Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb that the request was “absolutely” real, going on to ask, “Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m such a huge admirer of her.”



Kristen Stewart talks to @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about her powerful new role as Princess Diana in the new movie #Spencer, her recent engagement and more. pic.twitter.com/Isq5WJAmoS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 4, 2021

Fieri heard the request “through the Flavortown grapevine” after Stewart appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Tuesday morning, where she opened up to host Howard Stern about her wedding plans. Asked who she and Meyer would like to officiate the ceremony, the Twilight alum said she and Meyer would likely officiate the wedding themselves, though they “did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.” Back in 2015, Fieri made headlines when he officiated 101 LGBT weddings in Miami, Florida during the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival in honor of his late sister, who was gay. Stewart said, “the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

Earlier in the appearance, Stewart confirmed her engagement, telling Stern, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.” Stewart went on to open up about her wedding plans, sharing that she wants to hold the ceremony in L.A. “so everyone can come” and she wants the wedding to be “pretty chill.” She joked that “food is the biggest deal.”

Stewart and Meyer first met in 2013 on a movie set, though their relationship did not turn romantic until years later. In 2019, the couple was spotted kissing in New York. It didn’t take long for Stewart to know that Meyer was the one, the actress telling Stern in November 2019 that she couldn’t wait to propose and “good things happen fast.”