Kristen Stewart ‘Can’t F—ing Wait’ to Propose to Girlfriend

Wedding bells could be ringing soon enough for Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, as the Charlie’s Angels actress admitted during Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that she “can’t f—ing wait” to propose. Stern first broached the topic of marriage with his own wedding, saying he sees her getting “married soon,” and asking if she is in love with Meyer.

“Yes, the answer is yes,” Stewart replied, answering, “Absolutely,” when asked if she planned on proposing to the screenwriter.

“I can’t f—ing wait,” she continued. “Yeah, I don’t know [when] … I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.”

The Twlight actress may have been candid about her feelings on marriage, but kept the details of her possible proposal close to the vest.

“I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do, that I think would be pretty undeniable,” she hinted.

Stewart and Meyer were first spotted together in a romantic sense in August, but the pair have known each other for a long time.

“I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other like two weeks in and it was just like, it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart recalled. “I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friends’ birthday party and I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

“The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar,” she continued, saying that as the two have gotten to know each other better, they have found how alike they are, both being “scumbags” who “felt like trolls as kids.”

With “movies and kids” on the list for her plans with Meyer in the future, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the lovebirds!

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty