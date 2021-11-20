Kris Jenner Shares Feelings on Daughter Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship

If it’s one person who is happy to see Kim Kardashian with , it’s her momager, Kris Jenner. Sources tell InTouch that Jenner is thrilled that Kardashian and Davidson are getting cozy. “Kris one hundred percent approves of Kim’s relationship with Pete,” the source says. “She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities.

Further, Jenner isn’t stopping at the holidays. Apparently, she’d like nothing more than for Davidson to take part in their new Hulu series. “Nothing is set in stone but she thinks he is a great fit for the show,” the source adds.

Kardashian’s siblings are also said to approve of the relationship, with the source noting the family is “stoked” for the SKIMS founder now that she’s “finally found love again after filing for divorce from Kanye,” the source adds. “They haven’t seen her this excited about a guy in a long time.”

Kardashian and Ye have been rumored to be in marital discord for some time. She officially filed divorce paperwork from Ye (formerly Kanye West) in February after nearly seven years of marriage and four children. Kardashian said simple lifestyle difference that has accumulated over time is to be attributed to the split.

Davidson and Kardashian first turned heads on Oct. 9 during her hosting gig on . The duo starred in an Aladdin-inspired sketch together and even shared a kiss. Since then, the pair have been seen dining out and recently holding hands.

Despite Kardashian moving on, it doesn’t appear Ye is ready to let her go. During an appearance on Revot’s Drink Champs, he claims Kardashian has naysayers in her ear encouraging their divorce. Still, he says he wants his family together.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.” Ye has also recently unfollowed Kardashian from Instagram.