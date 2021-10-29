The Lie Kris Jenner Told Kourtney Kardashian to Help Travis Barker Pull off the Engagement

Kris Jenner played a major role in helping Travis Barker pull off the perfect surprise proposal for her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian. But in order to help things go off without a hitch, she had to lie.

The newly engaged couple shared the news of their engagement on Oct. 17. Some photos of the engagement include them holding each other close while surrounded by dozens of roses. Candles surround them lit as the sun sets behind them.

Jenner visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Oct. 29 to dish on Kardashian and Barker romance. She couldn’t stop gushing over the happy couple. “Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other. They really are. They are the cutest couple. They are so in love. And they let us know they are so in love. Constantly,” she added, making reference to the couple’s ongoing PDA.

When DeGeneres asked Jenner how she feels having to witness the couple “making out” next to her, she admitted it gets awkward. “It’s wild. You feel like they’re the only two people in the room,” Jenner explained. “And we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves, like I’m looking for a closet to hide in or somewhere to go. But, you know, they are in that stage and it’s really, really special, and I’m so excited.”

Though Jenner gives credit to Barker for pulling off the grand proposal on his own, she did reveal that he asked for her blessing to pop the question. Jenner had to keep the whole thing a secret ahead of the big moment. “He’s a sweetheart, and they are so happy,” she said. “They can’t wait.”

Barker asked for Kardashian’s hand in marriage at a hotel resort in California. Jenner says even the hotel staff were surprised by the grand gesture. “I think people at the hotel thought they were setting something up for, like, The Bachelorette or something,” Jenner joked. “I don’t think they were expecting that, but we had so much fun doing that whole thing and planning it.”