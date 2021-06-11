Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Steamy Photos Earn NSFW Reaction From Travis Barker

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is steaming up her Instagram feed and boyfriend Travis Barker certainly appreciates it! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a black tee and matching skirt in a series of pictures she captioned simply, "Hi," Thursday, serving face to the camera for the first two shots. As her followers scrolled further in the gallery, however, they found a more suggestive shot of Kardashian kneeling with her legs spread followed by a fourth shot in which she arches her back and puckers her lips.

While the Blink-182 drummer commented a sweating face and tongue out emoji, sister Khloé Kardashian seemed to put his feelings into words with her own comment: "You're hot," she wrote. Kourtney and her beau haven't shied away from PDA since going Instagram official with their relationship in February. The two regularly post steamy pics together, and Barker even got the Poosh founder's name tattooed on his chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Barker and Kourtney have also been blending their families as they've gotten closer, taking joint vacations with their combined five kids. The reality personality is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and the musician shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped up with its series finale after 20 seasons Thursday, Barker will reportedly be making his way to the small screen with his girlfriend's family in the upcoming Hulu project the Kardashian-Jenner family has been teasing.

While much of the new show still remains under wraps, Barker and his kids will be a part of it, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly Thursday. Barker and his ex-wife previously had their own reality TV show with Meet the Barkers, which followed their tumultuous four-year marriage until their 2008 split. Moakler has been a vocal critic of Barker's relationship with Kourtney, telling Us Weekly in May that the reality personality is "putting a wedge" in her relationship with her kids. "The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," she said. "They're going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. ...I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother."