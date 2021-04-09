Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed on Boyfriend Travis Barker's Chest

✖

Travis Barker appears to have gotten a permanent tribute to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with his latest body art addition. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, was spotted Thursday with some new ink in the form of Kardashian's first name, written in script above his left nipple. The tattoo appears to have been inked over an existing piece of body art, but it's unclear what it was.

This might not be Barker's first tattoo dedicated to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, since the two went Instagram official with their romance back in February. Fans have speculated that a tattoo he gave himself in March might also be dedicated to Kardashian after the musician shared a video to Instagram inking himself with a reference seemingly inspired by Quentin Tarantino's True Romance — "You're So Cool!", the title of the lead song from the film's soundtrack.

The handwriting on the tattoo matched a note Barker previously shared to his Instagram Story that fans believe to have been written by Kardashian. While neither Barker nor the Poosh founder have confirmed the True Romance tattoo was a nod to their romance, fans invested in their relationship are pretty convinced.

Kardashian and Barker recently took their love to the slopes, going on vacation to Deer Valley, Utah, with their children. The reality personality is mom to 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is father to daughter Alabama Luella, 15, and 17-year-old son Landon Asher, and helped raise ex Shanna Moakler's 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya. Kardashian posed with Alabama and Atiana in snowmobiling shots she captioned, "up to snow good," while Barker shared a sweet glimpse of a cozy night around the fire with Kardashian that he captioned, "Real is rare."

Kardashian and Barker have long been friends, but their relationship turned romantic in January. The two went public with their romance on Valentine's Day weekend, sharing a photo holding hands to Instagram. Barker told Drew Barrymore last month on the actress' talk show that he and his girlfriend bonded over being parents, which made their switch to romance much easier. "I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said at the time. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing."