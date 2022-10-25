Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally have a house together. The couple, who married in May, bought a $14.5 million beach house in Santa Barbara, California on Friday. The oceanfront property was previously owned by comedian Conan O'Brien.

The property covers just over 2,100 square feet and has two bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. O'Brien made a healthy profit, since he bought the house in 2015 for under $8 million, notes Us Weekly. The Conan host then invested in renovating the property, which includes a two-bedroom guest house. The property also includes a two-car garage with a Tesla charging station, a soundproof balcony, and a built-in BBQ. There is also beach access thanks to a private staircase. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis live a few houses down.

Kardashian, 43, and Baker, 46, closed the deal just a few weeks after Kardashian told Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch that they felt "no pressure" to live together after tying the knot. "We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now," Kardashian told Hirsch. "For the most part, we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."

Baker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 23, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, are parents to three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. The couple had a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara in May, then had a big wedding in Italy a few weeks later.

At the time of her interview with Hirsch, Kardashian said the two still owned their separate houses, but they planned to move in together at some point. "We want our kids to feel really comfortable," Kardashian said. "They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms. We are a block away." The Kardashians star added that she liked that they had "two spots we can go hide out in."

In a May interview with Architectural Digest, Baker explained their plans before they bought their house together. "Kourtney has a great house a block away from here. Right now I'm just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here," he told the magazine. "In the future, I suppose we'll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful."

