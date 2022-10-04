Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Felt 'Pushed Into Doing IVF' With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian admits she felt "pushed into doing IVF" with husband Travis Barker. The Kardashians star, 43, opened up about how her age influenced her and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in deciding to go through with in vitro fertilization during Tuesday's all-new episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant ... it says on there, like, 'If you're over 40' – or it might even say something younger – it says, 'Go right away,'" Kardashian explained. "So I felt a little bit pushed." The Poosh creator revealed that she was now "done" with IVF treatments and was hoping that "God blesses" her and her husband with a child.

Kardashian has been open about her fertility treatments, explaining in the first season of The Kardashians that IVF "hasn't been the most amazing experience." In a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, Kardashian noted how many comments she had gotten on social media about gaining "so much weight" while undergoing the treatments. "I'm, like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're going through," Kardashian told Jenner, revealing that one of the medications that was given to her put her "literally into menopause."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and rocker wed in May and have been working to blend their families ever since. Kardashian is mother to sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker is also very close to 23-year-old former stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler welcomed with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya during a previous relationship.

Kardashian revealed in Tuesday's podcast that the "hard" work of blending families has been made easier by their longtime friendship. "There are so many emotions involved with so many kids," the mother of three explained. "I think we're at a really good place. I think we're really patient and taking it slow ... with the kids and just keeping everyone in their comfortable place."