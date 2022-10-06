Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Her 'Thicker Body' Since Gaining 20 Pounds

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her "thicker body" after gaining 20 lbs. throughout her IVF journey with her husband Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother-of-three opened up about learning to love her body through its recent changes on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, revealing that the Blink-182 drummer is a big part of her acceptance journey.

"So obviously my body's changed. But it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on," the Lemme founder revealed on the show. "Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically. I think it's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."

While it can be difficult to field comments about her weight gain on social media, Barker's encouragement has helped Kardashian feel more confident. "Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect,'" she explained. "If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect. You're so fine... You've never been better.'" Having a supportive partner has helped the reality personality to "really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now."

Now, the Poosh founder said it's "cringey" looking back at photos of when she was smaller. "I'm so into my thicker body," Kardashian revealed "When I was super skinny, it's like a time when I was super anxious... Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

"I used to be, like, 95 lbs.," the Hulu star continued. "And then 105 became my new normal weight. I'm 115. I used to be stuck on the number. ...I also love being curvier. It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am." Kardashian has been open about her fertility treatments throughout the IVF treatments, revealing in the first season of The Kardashians that it hadn't been "the most amazing experience," especially because of the social media commentary. "I'm, like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're going through," Kardashian said at the time.